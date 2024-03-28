AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zilliant, the leader in pricing lifecycle management, today announced it recently concluded a year of rapid growth, delivering two consecutive quarters of 60%+ growth in year-over-year bookings.

The company is positioned for continued record growth in 2024 after hiring several proven industry leaders to round out the executive team and making key technology investments in 2023. Zilliant also received an additional growth investment from its financial sponsor, Madison Dearborn Partners, to accelerate their vision.

"Pricing is a critical strategic process for every business and its importance has been magnified by shifts in the global economy," said Zilliant CEO Pascal Yammine. "At Zilliant we're honored to be trusted by some of the largest brands in the world as they transform their pricing lifecycle."

Acquisition of In Mind Cloud Draws Additional Funding

In December 2023, Zilliant announced the acquisition of In Mind Cloud. In Mind Cloud's next-generation CPQ complements Zilliant's leading pricing optimization, pricing management and revenue intelligence software to help customers deliver the right price to the right customer at the right time.

Following the acquisition, Madison Dearborn Partners, the Chicago-based private equity investment firm that acquired Zilliant in 2021, increased its investment by $35 million to accelerate product enhancements and other growth initiatives as the company pushes towards its vision of helping customers drive profitable growth by unlocking the power of pricing.

Strengthening the Leadership Team

To help guide Zilliant through this period of exponential growth, the company enhanced its executive team with several proven industry leaders:

Kylie Fuentes, formerly Senior Vice President and Head of Product for Salesforce Revenue Cloud, joined Zilliant as Chief Product Officer to lead product strategy, execution, marketing, and partner strategy.

Chris Lee, a 25-year technology leader at Salesforce, Docusign and Siebel Systems, Chris was named Chief Revenue Officer to oversee the company's global revenue organization including sales, customer success, sales engineering and operations.

Adi Kavaler, a former executive at SAP, HPE and CentralSquare, was hired as Chief Technology Officer to head up the engineering, technology and IT teams on product development and innovation.

Claude Sammoury, a former CRO at Revolent Group and Halosight and VP of Revenue and Alliances at Cognizant/ATG, was appointed Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances to focus on scaling and integrating the organization's partnerships and alliances strategy.

Dr. Christian Cuske, the founder of In Mind Cloud and previously Head of Custom Development High Tech at SAP, was named Chief Strategy Officer to help with strategic planning and execution.

Transforming the Pricing Industry

Leaders from across the world will come together at Zilliant's premiere pricing and revenue growth conference, MindShare 2024, taking place on May 21-23 in Austin, Texas. Join other industry leaders for this three-day event featuring best-in-class content, customer success stories and the debut of Zilliant's newest product innovations. Register for MindShare 2024 at Zilliant.com.

