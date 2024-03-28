FinWise Bank: FinWise Bancorp Appoints Jim Noone President and Hires Robert Wahlman as Chief Financial Officer

MURRAY, Utah, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) ("FinWise" or the "Company"), parent company of FinWise Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of Jim Noone to President along with the hiring and appointment of Robert Wahlman as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Wahlman will succeed Javvis Jacobson, who will remain with the Bank as Treasurer.



Mr. Noone, currently President of FinWise Bank, has been appointed by the Board of Directors to the position of President of FinWise Bancorp. He joined the Bank in February 2018 and was named Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer in June of 2018. Mr. Noone has over 20 years of financial services experience including commercial banking, investment banking, and private equity.

Mr. Wahlman joins FinWise with over 35 years of total experience in the banking industry, including nearly 20 years as Chief Financial Officer of both private and publicly listed bank holding companies. Most recently, Mr. Wahlman served as the Chief Financial Officer of Axiom Bank and Axiom Bancshares, Inc., where he played a key role in restoring the bank to profitable operations. During his extensive banking career, Mr. Wahlman has helped lead growing organizations with public company reporting responsibilities, demonstrating a strength in building finance teams supportive of achieving the company's vision while controlling its financial risks. Mr. Wahlman has also served on three bank boards of directors throughout his career.

Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer of FinWise stated, "As FinWise continues to grow and expand its fintech banking solutions products through the upcoming launch of Payments Hub and BIN Sponsorship offerings, we are excited to further strengthen our leadership team. With Jim's appointment and the financial skill set and significant banking industry expertise Bob brings to the Company, we are well positioned for our next phase of growth. I am also extremely thankful to Javvis for his meaningful contributions, including through the Company's initial public offering and numerous strategic initiatives and we look forward to benefitting from his expertise and dedication in his new role."

"I am thrilled to join the FinWise team at this pivotal moment in the Company's growth plans," commented Mr. Wahlman. "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to execute the Company's vision and further strengthen its position as an innovative and premier fintech banking solutions provider."

