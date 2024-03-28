Sublimart Launches Its Initial NFT Art Collection Expanding Artists' Reach Across the Globe

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Sublimart, a phygital Web3 and Metaverse company with a mission to become the true portal between physical and digital realms for artists, has recently launched its initial NFT art collection.





Sublimart Logo - black





Buenos Aires 1 - the name of the aforementioned collection, focuses on Argentinian artists that bring a plethora of techniques and styles to the vibrant world of NFTs.

Natalia Janna, Sublimart's co-founder, expressed: "The launch of our initial collection brings together the amazing talents of artists in a disruptive way that helps spread their reach and artworks to a borderless audience. This expresses Sublimart's wholehearted commitment to the global art scene."

With its unique migration process that involves edge-cutting technology such as laser, scanning robots and VR, Sublimart ensures a smooth and simple transition for each piece, becoming the bridge for artists everywhere to bring their real world artworks to the infinite possibilities of the blockchain.

As Carlos Muslera, a renowned international artist, highlights: "Sublimart's initial collection unveils exciting new territories for many artists, bringing opportunities that we are just starting to grasp. From its initial presentation venue in Miami Art Basel, they have provided a unique experience that helps us artists discover uncharted possibilities."

The collection will become fully accessible to the public by March 28th.

It will be initially available via OpenSea, in the following link: https://opensea.io/collection/sublimart-buenos-aires-1/overview

Contact Information

Fernando Tobias

Marketing & Comms

fernando@sublim.art

+34625449761

SOURCE: Sublimart

View the original press release on newswire.com.