Build Productions: Stephanie Dailey Honored for Industry Success

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / The Build Show is excited to recognize Stephanie Dailey, founder of StephanieBuildsit and Co-Founder of Jobsite.Codes and Expert with The Build Show, for her amazing accomplishments and prestigious industry awards.

Stephanie is recognized in Utah Business Magazine's 40 under 40 honoree. This award program honors Utah's most established professionals - those that have founded companies, led non-profits, and chaired influential organizations. Honorees embody the essence of leadership, resilience and forward-thinking that not only propels their success but serves as a catalyst for the evolution of the business landscape.

Stephanie has been nominated for Pro Remodeler's 40 under 40, an award that recognizes the best and brightest young leaders in celebration of their leadership, achievements and ambition.

Stephanie was inducted as President of the Utah Valley Home Builders Association for 2024. She is the first female president in the association history!

Recently, Stephanie had the opportunity to interview with Utah Governor Spencer Cox talking about affordable housing and Utah's ambitious goals to make 35,000 new starter homes a reality. Stephanie's leadership and expertise is recognized by Governor Cox and the state of Utah.

Matt Risinger, founder of The Build Show, says "Stephanie is an amazing addition to our Build Show Expert team. Her passion to transform the way homes are built shines through in her Steven Dailey Construction custom homes and her Build Show videos. Stephanie is committed to lending her leadership and expertise to her community. We are incredibly proud of Stephanie and her accomplishments!"

Please follow Stephanie on thebuildshow.com and see her in person at Build Show LIVE this November in Austin, Texas.

About The Build Show

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Host of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms including Build Show LIVE, YouTube, Instagram and the Build Podcast. With over 5M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners, The Build Show is the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results.

