HTEC, a global digital consulting, software engineering, and product development company, is announcing a strategic collaboration with G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS), the preeminent provider of end-to-end bankruptcy technology solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328622816/en/

HTEC G2 Risk Solutions Partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the agreement, G2RS will engage HTEC to incorporate its leading-edge technology into G2RS' premier bankruptcy management platform.

As the creators of the most comprehensive national bankruptcy database and the first bankruptcy management portal, G2RS is an industry pioneer. By adding HTEC's premium engineering to the G2RS technology stack, G2RS will offer new and innovative functionalities to help clients expedite financial recoveries, increase data protection, and reduce operational inefficiencies in the bankruptcy management life cycle.

"We are thrilled to be a part of G2RS's efforts to enhance their industry-leading platform," said Robert Radusinovic, director of business development at HTEC. "Together, we can bring greater efficiency and deeper insights to G2RS's clients."

"Leveraging innovative technology in our solutions is central to our ongoing commitment to reduce client costs and maximize returns," said Jeremy Haas, chief technology officer, G2 Risk Solutions. "We have a history of embracing innovation that redefines how our clients manage bankruptcies. With HTEC's expertise in cloud-native development and building highly scalable systems, we'll continue evolving our bankruptcy solutions to maximize automation and drive operational efficiency."

HTEC will also help G2RS further safeguard client data, which will future proof its data security in an increasingly stringent compliance environment.

"Security and efficiency are core pillars of our bankruptcy technology suite as we continuously push the boundaries of scalability and modularity," said Haas. "HTEC's expertise in automation and intelligent systems brings groundbreaking innovations in a competitive market."

Radusinovic added, "HTEC is excited to bring our years of experience working with artificial intelligence and learning algorithms-represented in our StepFrame AI methodology-to the project.

Both companies see tremendous potential to reshape the next era of bankruptcy management.

About HTEC

HTEC is a global digital, product development, and technology engineering firm powering the technological evolution of the world's most impactful organizations-from disruptive startups to the Fortune 500. With more than 2,000 experts spread across North America and Europe, HTEC is an ideal technology partner for its clients and the ultimate growth platform for its employees.

About G2 Risk Solutions

G2 Risk Solutions is the definitive expert in risk and compliance business intelligence for financial institutions and online platforms. Industry pioneers in providing market-leading solutions for merchant, digital commerce, bankruptcy risk, credit risk, and regulatory reporting, G2RS is driving innovation and shaping the future of risk management through unprecedented data, technology, and global compliance and risk expertise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328622816/en/

Contacts:

HTEC Media Relations, media@htecgroup.com

G2RS, Nicole Selinger, nicole@kmprcollective.com, 314-805-2165