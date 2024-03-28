World 50 Group Announces Winners for the 2024 I&D Impact Awards, Recognizing Workplace Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

ATLANTA, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World 50 Group , the global community of business leaders from the most respected and influential companies, is delighted to announce the winners of the 2024 Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) Impact Awards. Now in its second year, the I&D Impact Awards spotlight the remarkable strides organizations have taken to create more equitable workplaces and communities around the world.

The winners were unveiled last night at the I&D Impact Awards ceremony in Miami, where hundreds of global executives from leading organizations gathered to celebrate outstanding achievements, advancements, and progress in DEI. Partners of the I&D Impact Awards, including Amazon, Best Buy, Cognizant, Joshin, RHR International, and SLB-all esteemed World 50 member companies and DEI champions-joined in the festivities.

"The 2024 I&D Impact Awards once again underscore the steadfast commitment of today's leading companies to building a brighter future for us all," said Jennifer Bird Newton, World 50's chief impact officer. "We are in a pivotal moment for DEI. The significance of coming together to acknowledge our achievements-without resting on our laurels-cannot be overstated. Last night's festivities served as a powerful reminder of the impact of collective action, and we extend heartfelt congratulations to this year's winners."

Chosen from a competitive pool of more than 140 entries from 74 unique organizations, the 2024 I&D Impact Awards winners represent leaders from diverse industries, spanning nine categories:

I&D Ally Award: Ferrero

Transparency Award, in partnership with Best Buy: Rio Tinto

Innovation Award, in partnership with Amazon: Victoria's Secret & Co.

Gender Equality Award: Kimberly-Clark

I&D Team of the Year, in partnership with Cognizant: Inizio Evoke Highly commended: Humana

I&D Leader of the Year, in partnership with RHR International: Lydia Smith, Chief Diversity Officer, Victoria's Secret & Co. Highly commended: Sherri Neal, Chief Diversity Officer, HCA Healthcare

Community Impact Award: Amazon

Inclusion Award, in partnership with Joshin: EY Highly commended: Union Pacific

I&D Impact Award, in partnership with SLB: Cummins Highly commended: Cargill



The winners were meticulously chosen by a panel of esteemed, independent judges comprising 24 top DEI executives from leading organizations, including AstraZeneca, Discover, Cognizant, Hilton, Lenovo, Mars, MetLife, and Warner Bros. Discovery, among others.

"Witnessing the passion, creativity, and impact of these winning initiatives reignites my belief in the power of inclusion to reshape our future," said Crystal Andrew Banks, global head of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging at The Kraft Heinz Company. "Bravo to all companies that submitted a nomination, and let's keep pushing boundaries together."

Earl Newsome, chief information officer at Cummins, added: "Each submission showcased the beauty of creating diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces. Every entrant should take pride in the impact they are making."

The I&D Impact Awards serve as a cornerstone of the World 50 I&D Impact Community , one of the largest groups of global DEI leaders in the world. Members convene regularly to exchange best practices and amplify what works when advancing DEI initiatives across the organization. Participation is complimentary for heads of DEI at World 50 member companies.

