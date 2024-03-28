Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
PR Newswire
28.03.2024 | 17:36
50 Leser
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

Pacific Assets Trust plc (the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

28 March 2024

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 January 2024, which was announced on 1 February 2024, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 January 2024.

Therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 January 2024, expected to be on or after 30 April 2024.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3709 8734


