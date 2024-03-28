Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
[28.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.03.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|11,138,452.00
|USD
|27,350.00
|75,396,759.80
|6.7691
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.03.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,413,070.00
|EUR
|0
|19,705,948.58
|5.7737
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.03.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|0
|1,184,221.13
|9.0967
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.03.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|671,595.00
|GBP
|0
|5,250,872.99
|7.8185