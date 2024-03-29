Vibrant Wellness Tickborne Testing Granted New York State Approval

A Significant Milestone in Lyme and Tickborne Diagnostics

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Vibrant Wellness, a leader in specialized diagnostics and personalized health tools, announced today that its Tickborne Testing received approval from The Wadsworth Center, part of the New York State Department of Health.

This approval enables Vibrant to provide Lyme disease testing in New York, specifically for Borrelia Burgdorferi IgG/IgM in serum samples and dried blood spots. The achievement highlights the laboratory's commitment to excellence, evidenced by its CAP accreditation and additional New York State approvals in chemistry, hematology, and immunology.

Immunochip Technology Sets New Standards in Lyme Disease Diagnostics

Vibrant's Lyme Immunochip technology is a leap forward in serological testing. Engineered to surpass the limitations of traditional methods, it offers unmatched sensitivity and specificity in detecting Lyme disease - a condition primarily triggered by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi in North America. By utilizing advanced, high-density multiplexed protein microarrays, Vibrant's test detects low levels of antibodies with remarkable precision through an automated system.

The Vibrant tickborne diseases test evaluates a broad spectrum of 16 serological markers associated with Lyme disease, enhancing diagnostic accuracy. These markers include:

Borrelia burgdorferi VlsE1

Borrelia burgdorferi C6 peptide

A comprehensive range of peptides and proteins reflecting various Borrelia burgdorferi antigens

Immunochip vs. Traditional Methods

Vibrant's immunochip technology represents a significant advancement in infectious disease diagnostics. Unlike traditional ELISA and western blot-based testing methods, this innovative platform can detect multiple pathogens simultaneously, reducing the time to diagnosis and the burden of multiple tests. It's designed to improve the accuracy of Lyme disease and co-infection detection, offering a more complete picture of a patient's health.

Clinical Impact and Benefits

"With New York State's approval, we can now offer our high-precision diagnostic technology to healthcare professionals and patients across the state, reinforcing our commitment to patient care and accurate diagnostics," said Vasanth Jayalaman, CEO, Vibrant Wellness. "Our immunochip technology provides clinicians with a crucial tool to detect Lyme disease and co-infections more effectively, which is particularly important in New York, a state that is hard-hit by these diseases."

This approval follows rigorous evaluation, with the technology demonstrating superior sensitivity and specificity. It's a testament to Vibrant's Lyme and Co-Infections Immunochip Technology's potential to influence positive patient outcomes and raise the standard of care in diagnosing tickborne illnesses.

About Vibrant Wellness: Vibrant Wellness is a leading biotech company in Santa Clara, California. As a CLIA-certified lab, Vibrant delivers life-transforming lab testing that empowers health and wellness providers to identify the root causes of patient health issues. Leading the charge in modern medicine and research, Vibrant provides personalized health analytics using cutting-edge, high-quality technology. The company firmly believes everyone can achieve better health and vibrant longevity through individualized solutions rooted in comprehensive testing. For more information, please visit vibrant-wellness.com.

Vibrant Wellness tests are developed by the CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory Vibrant America LLC. CLIA#:05D2078809. Tests have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

