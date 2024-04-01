

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to near 2-week highs of 1.3515 against the U.S. dollar and 111.98 against the yen, from last week's closing quotes of 1.3537 and 111.76, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the loonie edged up to 1.4590 and 0.8817 from Friday's closing quotes of 1.4608 and 0.8827, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 113.00 against the yen, 1.44 against the euro and 0.87 against the aussie.



