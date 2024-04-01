DJ Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc (LCWL LN) Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.9896 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 270040217 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 312850 EQS News ID: 1870775 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 01, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)