

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded slightly higher on Monday amid expectations of tighter supply from OPEC+ cuts, attacks on Russian refineries and optimism about China's ability to achieve its ambitious growth goal of around 5 percent this year.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.3 percent to $86.74 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $83.02 a barrel.



Increased geopolitical risks, especially the recent attacks by Ukraine on Russian infrastructure, have boosted the sentiment around global crude supplies tightening.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, will hold an online joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting on April 3 to review the market and members' implementation of output cuts.



However, analysts say that OPEC+ is unlikely to make any oil output policy changes until a full ministerial gathering in June.



Factory activity in China, a major consumer of crude oil in the global market, showed a notable rebound in March, raising hopes for improved crude demand.



An official survey showed manufacturing activity expanded in March. The purchasing managers index rose to 50.8 from 49.1 in February.



Also, the Caixin Global manufacturing survey for March showed China's factory activity expanded at its fastest rate in 13 months. The corresponding PMI inched up to 51.1, above expectations for 51.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken