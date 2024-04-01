

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices jumped to a record high on Monday as softer U.S. inflation data bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve would deliver its first interest rate cut of the year in June.



Spot gold jumped 1.1 percent to $2.258.35 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 1.8 percent at $2,277.75.



A highly anticipated report on personal income and spending released on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices increased by slightly less than expected in February.



Consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in the month after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in January. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent gain.



The annual rate of consumer price growth ticked up to 2.5 percent in February from 2.4 percent in January, matching expectations while the annual rate of core consumer price growth slowed to 2.8 percent from an upwardly revised 2.9 percent in January.



Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a conference that the data was 'pretty much in line with expectations' and that the U.S. central bank is in no hurry to cut interest rates.



He acknowledged the risks of leaving interest rates where they are now but nevertheless emphasized the need for consistent inflation control towards a 2 percent target.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders are currently pricing in a 69 percent probability that the U.S. central bank would begin cutting rates in June.



