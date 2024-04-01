Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2024) - Billionico, a rapidly-growing business education platform helmed by the critically acclaimed real estate expert and business owner Baron Daniel Von Lison officially embraced Alfie Pino among its top mentors and educators.





As a former franchise owner and highly experienced blockchain specialist, Alfie is bringing years of accumulated knowledge to Billionico.

Alfie Pino has extensive coaching experience, specializing in all things cryptocurrency. He was teaching, helping students navigate the ever-changing rapids of the blockchain industry and has now introduced Billionico to his team, extending his unique mentoring methodology and enriching the platform's holistic approach to business education.

The newly launched Billionico Academy for High Achievers traces its roots to the Elite Club World launched by Baron Daniel Von Lison in 2010. It represents the culmination of over a decade of hard work, diligence, and commitment to creating an exclusive community for the most ambitious individuals, offering unrivaled coaching and global opportunities in the rapidly fluctuating business landscape.

Upon receiving the formal invitation to join Billionico as a coach of its elite educators, Alfie Pino shifted his focus from teaching individuals to mentoring a small group of select elites and now has a unique opportunity to make a global impact.

Billionico has its sights set on a range of industries. From app development and traditional financial markets, stocks, fintech, AI, and, Alfie's chosen sector, cryptocurrencies. He is committed to ensuring the club's educators are well-equipped to train future generations in blockchain technologies.

