

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria and Romania have become Schengen members.



With this, the Schengen rules will apply in both countries including on issuing Schengen visas. Controls at the internal air and sea borders will be lifted.



27 countries are inside the Schengen Zone, including most nations in mainland Europe.



Of the 27 EU member states, 25 are part of the Schengen Area.



The European Council had decided to admit the two Balkan nations into the Schengen area in December 2023.



Since then, both Member States had taken all necessary measures to ensure a smooth application of the Schengen rules from 2024 March 31. The European Commission launched Cooperation Frameworks in March. Bulgaria and Romania successfully implemented the pilot projects for fast asylum and return procedures. With these Cooperation Frameworks, Romania and Bulgaria will further contribute to strengthening the cooperation on border and migration, as well as to the joint European efforts to address EU security at external borders and migratory challenges, the Commission said.



The Schengen accession of these two Member States will make the common area more attractive by significantly expanding the world's largest common area without internal border controls.



The Council will need to take a decision to establish a date for the lifting of checks at internal land borders between Bulgaria, Romania and the other Schengen countries.



The largest area of free movement in the world, the Schengen area facilitates citizens of member states to travel without internal border controls, and significantly benefits Europe's economy.



Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen family marks an important day. 'I welcome the lifting of internal air and sea border checks. This is a great success for both countries. And a historic moment for the Schengen area - the largest area of free movement in the world. Together, we are building a stronger, more united Europe for all our citizens'.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken