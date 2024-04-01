

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Relief over the PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. revealing no negative surprises strengthened rate cut expectations across markets. Gold touched a fresh record high even as markets cheered renewed rate cut expectations from major central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve. Uptick in China's PMI readings also boosted sentiment.



Wall Street Futures indicate mild gains. Major European benchmarks are trading higher. Asian shares finished on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index is hovering close to the flatline. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices slipped amidst speculations about peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,918.70, up 0.28% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,272.10, up 0.34% Germany's DAX at 18,504.51, up 0.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,952.62, up 0.26% France's CAC 40 at 8,205.81, up 0.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,082.85, up 0.02% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,841.00, down 1.31% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,896.90, up 0.99% (March 28) China's Shanghai Composite at 3,077.38, up 1.19% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,541.42, up 0.91% (March 28)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0784, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2615, down 0.06% USD/JPY at 151.39, up 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.6521, up 0.00% USD/CAD at 1.3531, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 104.54, down 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.205%, up 0.26% Germany at 2.2970%, up 0.22% France at 2.808%, up 0.25% U.K. at 3.8550%, down 2.06% Japan at 0.731%, down 1.22%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $86.84, down 0.18%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $83.05, down 0.14%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,272.50, up 1.52%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $69,474.15, down 1.17% Ethereum at $3,545.21, down 1.69% BNB at $584.63, down 3.26% Solana at $197.26, up 0.29% XRP at $0.6104, down 2.60%.



