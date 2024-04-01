Theralogix Introduces Berberine Enhanced Absorption: A Breakthrough in Metabolic Health Support

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Theralogix, a driving force in the nutritional supplement industry, proudly announces Berberine Enhanced Absorption - the first and only independently content-certified berberine supplement available in the U.S.

Recent industry research found that more than 90% of the berberine products on the market don't contain what they claim on the label. Berberine Enhanced Absorption enters the market to address the growing demand for a content-certified, trusted berberine supplement.

Like all Theralogix products, Berberine Enhanced Absorption has been tested and certified for content accuracy and purity by the non-profit global leader in supplement testing: NSF International. The NSF seal guarantees that what is on the label matches what is in the product - nothing more and nothing less.

Key Features and Benefits:

Metabolic Health Support: Supports healthy blood sugar, insulin, hormone, and lipid levels, plus healthy body composition and metabolism.*

Supports healthy blood sugar, insulin, hormone, and lipid levels, plus healthy body composition and metabolism.* Gut-Friendly Formula: Promotes a healthy gut microbiome to promote digestive and overall health.*

Promotes a healthy gut microbiome to promote digestive and overall health.* Superior Absorption: Berberine's many benefits are limited by its poor absorption. Berberine Enhanced Absorption solves this problem with berberine phytosome, which boasts up to 10 times greater bioavailability compared to standard berberine.*

Theralogix raises the bar when it comes to premium, research-backed nutritional supplements and has held the title as a top physician-recommended brand for over two decades. Berberine Enhanced Absorption is now available on the Theralogix website and Amazon.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

