Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Wieder 300%? - Auf welche Aktie die Börsencommunity auch nach Ostern setzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2024 | 13:02
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Theralogix Introduces Berberine Enhanced Absorption: A Breakthrough in Metabolic Health Support

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Theralogix, a driving force in the nutritional supplement industry, proudly announces Berberine Enhanced Absorption - the first and only independently content-certified berberine supplement available in the U.S.

Recent industry research found that more than 90% of the berberine products on the market don't contain what they claim on the label. Berberine Enhanced Absorption enters the market to address the growing demand for a content-certified, trusted berberine supplement.

Like all Theralogix products, Berberine Enhanced Absorption has been tested and certified for content accuracy and purity by the non-profit global leader in supplement testing: NSF International. The NSF seal guarantees that what is on the label matches what is in the product - nothing more and nothing less.

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Metabolic Health Support: Supports healthy blood sugar, insulin, hormone, and lipid levels, plus healthy body composition and metabolism.*
  • Gut-Friendly Formula: Promotes a healthy gut microbiome to promote digestive and overall health.*
  • Superior Absorption: Berberine's many benefits are limited by its poor absorption. Berberine Enhanced Absorption solves this problem with berberine phytosome, which boasts up to 10 times greater bioavailability compared to standard berberine.*

Theralogix raises the bar when it comes to premium, research-backed nutritional supplements and has held the title as a top physician-recommended brand for over two decades. Berberine Enhanced Absorption is now available on the Theralogix website and Amazon.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact Information

Shannon Mahon
smahon@theralogix.com
301.464.7210

SOURCE: Theralogix LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.