

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans have grown more anxious about immigration and terrorism over the past year, shows a recent survey conducted in the United States.



With the inflation rate down from 2023, public concern about that issue has eased, but more Americans still say they worry about inflation than any of 13 other issues rated in the annual survey by Gallup, conducted during March 1-20.



Gallup asks Americans to rate their concern about a variety of national issues in March every year as part of its Environment poll. This year's survey asked respondents about 14 different issues.



The survey found that 55 percent of Americans worry 'a great deal' about inflation.



Other four issues that are highly concerning to Americans are crime and violence (53 percent), hunger and homelessness (52 percent), the economy (52 percent), the availability and affordability of healthcare (51 percent), and federal spending and the budget deficit (51 percent).



At least four in 10 Americans are concerned about illegal immigration, drug use, the Social Security system and the possibility of future terrorist attacks in the U.S.



Gallup also measured Americans' views of national concerns monthly by asking them to name, unprompted, what they believe is the most important problem facing the country today. The respondents named immigration as the top problem.



Mentions of government and poor leadership, combined, ranked second. This comes at a time President Joe Biden's popularity is going through its lowest levels in the past four years, and a re-match against Donald Trump in the presidential election is hardly eight months away.



