

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its rare blood disorder drug Voydeya.



The drug has been approved as add-on therapy to ravulizumab or eculizumab for the treatment of extravascular hemolysis in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare disorder in which red blood cells break apart too early.



Voydeya has already been approved in Japan for the treatment of PNH in January this year. The drug is recommended for approval in the EU with regulatory reviews ongoing in additional countries.



Ravulizumab and eculizumab are approved in countries including US, EU, Japan for the treatment of PNH.



