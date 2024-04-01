Business Park Sofia (BPS/the Park) proudly announces a series of significant new and renewed leases over the past twelve months, solidifying its position as a premier destination in Central Eastern Europe. Several prominent companies, among which KPMG IT Service, DIGITALL Bulgaria, Telelink, Bang&Olufsen, Gorenje, Carlsberg, and SEGA Black Sea, have opted to establish or expand their operations in Sofia, Bulgaria by choosing Business Park Sofia.

One of the highlights of this surge of leasing activity is a major lease transaction with a global technology leader known for its cutting-edge IT solutions and services. This company has secured an impressive almost 15,000 square meters of office space, emblematic of Business Park Sofia's ability to allure industry giants seeking an environment conducive to innovation and collaboration.

BPS has leased an excess of the impressive 30,000 square meters of prime office space, demonstrating the strong demand for its world-class facilities. Additionally, companies have secured trade areas and storage space, showcasing the Park's adaptability in catering diverse business needs and cementing its position as a dynamic commercial hub. Notably, a staggering ninety nine percent of the newly leased spaces are dedicated to office areas, reflecting BPS's focus on providing exceptional environments for businesses to thrive.

"We are delighted by the resounding endorsement from leading companies across various industries," said Jordan Krastev, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director at Business Park Sofia. "These lease agreements underscore BPS's ability to foster innovation, facilitate collaboration, and provide an exceptional business environment for companies to achieve their strategic business goals. The hard work and dedication of our team have been instrumental in securing these agreements."

This year, Business Park Sofia proudly unveils ParkShared, its own-operated co-working space located in the heart of the Park, offering an fascinating location with lake views. ParkShared provides event space and conference rooms. BPS is ready to upscale the flex space project to meet the growing market demand for such offerings and extend the provided shared spaces as needed.

Business Park Sofia's commitment to sustainability, modern infrastructures, and a collaborative ecosystem continues to attract businesses seeking to grow and succeed in the region. A testament to BPS's being a sector leader and in cohesion with ESG standards is the Morningstar Sustainalytics Risk Rating Report rewarding the impressive score of 11.1, indicative for low-risk operations.

With its unparalleled amenities and strategic location, the Park remains the preferred choice for companies seeking to establish a robust presence in Central Eastern Europe. Business Park Sofia is the home to approximately seventy five percent of all Fortune 500 and multinational tenants doing business in the CEE region.

About Business Park Sofia

Business Park Sofia is a premier business destination that offers world-class facilities and a dynamic environment for businesses to thrive. With its focus on sustainability, innovation, and collaboration, Business Park Sofia is a home to more than 130 companies and attracts leading businesses from various industries, creating a vibrant ecosystem that fosters growth and success.

