ACCESSWIRE Earns 14 Badges Including High Performer in G2's Spring 2024 Report

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national, and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, is proud to announce it earned 14 badges in G2's Spring 2024 report.

G2 , the leading provider of business software and services reviews, leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

ACCESSWIRE continues to provide brands around the globe with services that maximize their moment including:

Media Suite - Innovation meets accuracy with ACCESSWIRE's Media Suite that bundles the most extensive outreach tools on the market under one login including Media Database, Media Pitching, Media Monitoring, and Media Room.

Press Release Distribution - Offering global distribution to thousands of media outlets, ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services are targeted to its customers' specific needs. With flat-fee pricing, unlimited word counts, and no restrictions on multimedia, customers can confidently share their news and maximize their visibility.

Press Release Optimizer - The primary goal of this service is to help companies amplify their press release distribution efforts, boost exposure, and target the right audience through its two offerings - Featured Press Release and Company Spotlight.

"We value our customers insights and the reviews we receive from G2 continue to fuel our commitment to creating the best experience with the most effective products on the market," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "These 14 badges gives our team even more motivation to provide our customers with the press release distribution services they need to stand out from their competition."

For G2's Spring 2024 report, ACCESSWIRE proudly earned 14 badges including:

Best Relationship - Spring

Best Usability - Small Business

Best Usability - Spring

Best Relationship - Small Business

Momentum Leader - Spring

Best Meets Requirements - Small Business

Small Business High Performer - EMEA

Leader - Spring

Leader - Mid-Market

Leader - Small Business

Best Support - Mid-Market

High Performer - Small Business

High Performer - Spring

Users Love Us

As one of the top newswires in the industry, ACCESSWIRE offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service. Its award-winning press release distribution services ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

