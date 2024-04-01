Elevate Medical Solutions Announces New President Jenny Cox

MADISON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Elevate Medical Solutions announces the selection of Jenny Cox, a seasoned HIM executive with over 25 years, as its new President.





Jenny Cox brings extensive leadership experience and subject matter expertise in healthcare solutions. She holds numerous credentials, including Certified Professional Coder (CPC), Certified Professional Medical Auditor (CPMA), Certified Evaluation and Management Coder (CEMC), and Certified Documentation Expert Outpatient (CDEO). She most recently was Vice President of Professional Fee Coding & Audit at GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. Previous to that role, she has worked for AAPC, Aviacode, and The Coding Network among others.

"Elevate Medical Solutions is in a growth mode, as it expands its medical coding, coding audits, and a wide range of revenue cycle management services, including Train and Code medical coder education, to an increasing number of medical facilities," said Nicolas Cindric, CEO. "The addition of Jenny Cox to lead as President will bolster our capabilities and position our company to be among the leaders in personalized outsourced medical coding and audit services."

"Elevate Medical Solutions is ready to partner with you for any of your revenue cycle needs," said Jenny Cox. "We have a great team of experts positioned to lighten the demands of the challenging world of revenue cycle. I am extremely honored to be part of this organization."

Elevate Medical Solutions will be next at the Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals (TORCH) Spring Conference, April 1-4.

Elevate Medical Solutions is your trusted coding and HIM partner helping improve your medical coding and reimbursement process. Established in Madison, WI, we pride ourselves on being 100% based in the United States. Quality delivery, localized and personalized service, and reliability are at the forefront of everything we do. Our intent is not to come in and simply "check the boxes." Rather, we are here to serve as an extension of your team. Our revenue cycle management services include domestic medical coding, coding audits, Train and Code medical coder education, physician education, CDI education, Adaptive Clinical Expert, and ERISA recovery.

