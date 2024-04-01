Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Wieder 300%? - Auf welche Aktie die Börsencommunity auch nach Ostern setzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2024 | 15:14
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Tilly Foundation Empowers Red Oak Hope to Help Uplift Survivors of Trafficking

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Baker Tilly:

Each year, the Baker Tilly Foundation provides grants of $10,000 to not-for-profits nominated by our team members. Learn about a powerful organization fighting to restore hope and freedom to survivors of human trafficking and exploitation.

Saving lives, restoring freedoms

Public Sector Advisory Consultant Ian Wilson and his fiancée, Brynn, volunteer weekly with Red Oak Hope, which aims to stop trafficking and exploitation of women and children around the globe through a comprehensive support network. Together, Ian and Brynn find purpose in improving the lives of others, both locally and globally.

"Witnessing how Red Oak Hope has transformed lives motivates me to contribute to their mission in any way I can," Ian said.

Operating from Austin, Texas, Red Oak Hope empowers survivors of trafficking in the U.S., China, Uganda and India with vocational training, counseling and temporary housing. Since 2012, they have served more than 500 people by providing over 6,000 hours of safe shelter and 8,000 hours of vocational training. Notably, Red Oak Hope also repatriates survivors of international trafficking. This program has successfully returned over 110 women and children to their home countries.

Maximizing the impact of stewardship

Red Oak Hope's mission is built on the belief that, with the right resources, anyone can find hope and rebuild their lives. While attending the organization's annual gala, Ian was deeply moved by the stories of transformation told by survivors.

"These women were once trafficked in China, and now they are thriving in their careers," Ian said. "It's incredible to see how their lives have changed."

The $10,000 grant from The Baker Tilly Foundation will allow Red Oak Hope to expand its support services for women seeking to escape exploitation. Just $22 provides one night of safe shelter for a mother and her child, $40 provides one week of meals and $1,500 can provide repatriation services for a victim of international trafficking.

Find the full list of recipients here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.