SOHM, Inc. and Coastar Therapeutics Sign MoU and Announce Collaboration to Revolutionize Genome Editing Using Red Blood Cell Membrane Derived Carriers

CHINO HILLS, Calif., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK: SHMN), a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announces today the collaboration with Coastar Therapeutics, San Diego, California, a leading biotechnology company specializing in innovative drug delivery systems, and SOHM, a cutting-edge biopharmaceutical company focused on gene editing technologies, are excited to announce their collaboration to advance the field of genome editing using Coastar's red blood cell membrane derived carriers and SOHM's ABBIE (A Binding Based Integrase Enzyme) genome editing technology.



Genome editing, particularly through the use of CRISPR-Cas9 technology, has emerged as a groundbreaking approach in the field of genetic research and therapeutics. However, efficient and safe delivery of gene editing tools into cells has been a significant challenge. This collaboration between Coastar and SOHM aims to address this challenge by leveraging Coastar's expertise in developing innovative drug delivery systems and SOHM's vast experience in gene editing technologies.

Coastar's red blood cell membrane derived carriers have shown immense potential in efficiently delivering therapeutic cargo into cells. These carriers, derived from the natural membrane of red blood cells, possess several advantages, including biocompatibility, stability, and the ability to evade the immune system. By utilizing these carriers, the collaboration aims to enhance the delivery of SOHM's ABBIE fusion proteins into cells for precise and targeted genome editing.

The integration of Coastar's red blood cell membrane derived carriers with SOHM's ABBIE protein-based system holds great promise for both in vitro and in vivo applications. The collaboration aims to develop a versatile and scalable platform that enables efficient genome editing across various cell types and tissues, opening up new possibilities for gene therapy, regenerative medicine, and precision medicine.

"This marks a thrilling juncture for both companies and the realm of gene editing," stated Eddie Chung, CEO of Coastar. "We're intrigued by the precision and integrase capabilities presented by the ABBIE system. This partnership will yield a novel platform applicable in both laboratory and clinical use."

Dr. David Aguilar, COO of SOHM, added, "Coastar's novel carriers offer a unique and promising approach to enhance the delivery of our ABBIE protein complexes. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to develop innovative gene editing technologies that can be applied in a wide range of therapeutic applications. We are excited about the potential impact this collaboration can have on the field of genome editing."

Both Coastar and SOHM are committed to advancing scientific research and improving patient outcomes. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the development of efficient and precise genetic editing technologies, bringing us closer to unlocking the full potential of gene therapy and personalized medicine.

About Coastar Therapeutics:

Coastar Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative drug and biological delivery systems. With a team of experienced scientists and engineers, Coastar aims to revolutionize the way therapeutics are delivered to target cells and tissues. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Coastar is committed to advancing drug and biological delivery systems for improved patient outcomes.

To learn more about Coastar Therapeutics, visit www.coastartherapeutics.com

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

