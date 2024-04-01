Family and Friends of SFC John Jean: MEDIA ADVISORY: Family of Sergeant First Class John Jean Holds Press Conference April 3 Outside Colorado Springs Mayor's Office to Update Media & Public on Investigation

Seeking Justice for the Unsolved Murder of Sergeant First Class John Jean

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / The tragic and senseless murder of Sergeant First Class John Jean has left a community in mourning and seeking answers. SFC Jean was celebrating his well-deserved promotion when his life was abruptly taken in a heinous act of violence three years ago. In light of this devastating loss, a press conference is scheduled to address the ongoing investigation and rally support for justice.





Sergeant First Class John Jean





The press conference will take place at 8 a.m. MDT on Wednesday, April 3, in front of the Mayor's office in Colorado Springs. Community members, officials, and concerned citizens are urged to attend and show solidarity in the quest for justice for SFC John Jean.

"We refuse to let this act of violence go unanswered. SFC Jean was a dedicated member of the Army and a committed father, and his memory deserves justice. We call upon the public to come forward with any information that may lead to the apprehension of those responsible for this heinous crime. It is imperative that Mayor Yemi Mobolade, the Police Department, the District Attorney and the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) take decisive action to ensure justice is served," said Vanessa Servius, SFC Jean's sister, who is organizing the event.

The press conference aims to shed light on the investigation's progress, honor the memory of SFC John Jean, and unite the community in seeking closure for his loved ones. Your presence and support are crucial in our collective pursuit of justice. The press conference will also address various rewards offered for information that could lead to an arrest in this case. The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is providing a $25,000 reward while the Pike's Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward.

WHO: Family and Friends of SFC John Jean

WHAT: Press Conference

WHEN: 8 a.m. MDT, Wednesday April 3, 2024

WHERE: 30 S. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO (Mayor's Office)

Contact: Vanessa Servius at 706-830-6445 or justiceforjohnjean@gmail.com





Contact Information

Vanessa Servius

justiceforjohnjean@gmail.com

706-662-57-19





Hudson Servius

huddy2207@gmail.com

706-830-6445





