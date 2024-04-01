Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Unveils March 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its March 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

"The recent rebranding from Libsyn's AdvertiseCast to Libsyn Ads received tremendous enthusiasm from attendees at Podcast Movement Evolutions in Los Angeles last month. This strategic move shines a spotlight on Libsyn as the foremost podcast destination for podcast creators and advertisers," noted Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn. "As we head into the busy ad buying season, we're seeing a growing diversity of advertisers across sectors enter the podcast advertising realm as marketers increasingly recognize the effectiveness and value of the medium for expanding reach and driving consumer action."

March 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn Ads, which provides comprehensive podcast advertising solutions for creators, advertisers, and agencies. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across Libsyn Ads' network of thousands of shows.

For March 2024, the average CPM rate was $21.95 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure is essentially flat from last month (February 2024 avg. CPM rate: $21.98), and is on par with the same month last year (March 2023 avg. CPM rate: $22.10).

The three highest CPM categories in March based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $28

Education: $24

Health & Fitness: $24

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Fiction, Games, and Kids & Family, which averaged around the high teens to low 20s in March.

Libsyn Ads is the world's premier podcast advertising network. Our ad buying and management platform delivers end-to-end capabilities, streamlining the process for podcast advertisers to initiate and oversee highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum returns for creators. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on the Libsyn Ads website at: https://advertising.libsyn.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

