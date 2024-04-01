Surface Disinfection Market to Reach $5.6 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global surface disinfectant market has experienced growth due to several factors such as increase in prevalence of hospital-acquired diseases and rise in awareness of hygiene & infection control.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surface Disinfection Market by Composition (Alcohols, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, and Others), Type (Liquids, Wipes, and Sprays), and Application (Surface, Instrument, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "surface disinfection market" was valued at $2.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The surface disinfectant market is fueled by factors such as surge in hospital-acquired infections, higher healthcare spending, and broad applications of surface disinfectant in non-healthcare sectors. Stringent regulations regarding surface disinfectant use and hazardous chemical handling restrain market growth. Nevertheless, advancements in production processes and the emergence of eco-friendly disinfectant alternatives offer lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $2.7 Billion Market Size In 2032 $5.6 Billion CAGR 7.4 % No. Of Pages In Report 250 Segments Covered Composition, Type, Application, And Region. Drivers Surge In Occurrence Of Hospital Acquired Infections

Increased Expenditure On Healthcare

Use Of Surface Disinfectants In Non-Healthcare Sector Opportunities Advancements In Manufacturing Of Surface Disinfectants

Development Of Eco-Friendly Surface Disinfectant Products Restraints Product Resistance And Overuse Of Surface Disinfectants

Stringent Regulations For The Use Of Surface Disinfectants

The alcohols segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of the composition, the alcohols segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global surface disinfectant market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to its effectiveness against a wide range of pathogens, quick evaporation leaving no residue, compatibility with various surfaces, and rapid action, making it a preferred choice for disinfection.

The liquids segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the liquids segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global surface disinfectant market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to its ease of use, versatility in application methods, ability to cover large surface areas, and compatibility with various disinfection processes and equipment.

The surface segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of the application, the surface segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global surface disinfectant market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the wide range of surfaces requiring disinfection, including countertops, floors, medical equipment, and household items, driving the demand for surface disinfectants.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global surface disinfectant market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe.

Players: -

3M

BASF SE

Ecolab

LANXESS

Lonza

P&G

PAUL HARTMANN AG

PaxChem Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global surface disinfectant market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

