

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Mass anti-government protests demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza and the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were held outside the country's parliament Sunday.



Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Caesarea, Raanana and Herzliya on Saturday.



They want the government to sign an emergency agreement with the Hamas to free about 130 Israelis who are being held hostages since October 7.



Earlier, Netanyahu rejected the calls for snap polls and vowed that he is determined to launch another round of military operation targeting Hamas forces in Rafah.



Netanyahu's coalition government survives with the support of ultra-nationalist Jewish parties.



Meanwhile, talks for a ceasefire in the months-old war in Gaza and a deal to free the hostages have reportedly resumed in Egyptian capital Cairo.



