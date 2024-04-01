Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Wieder 300%? - Auf welche Aktie die Börsencommunity auch nach Ostern setzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
28.03.24
20:58 Uhr
128,30 Euro
-0,20
-0,16 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,80129,9028.03.
128,15128,8028.03.
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2024 | 16:26
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: KFC U.K. & Ireland Team Up for the GreatBritishSpringClean: Joining Community and Local Leaders in a Nationwide Litter-Picking Effort

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Originally published by KFC UK & Ireland on LinkedIn

Recently, KFC team members, community groups and local government representatives joined forces to tackle the UK's litter problem, as part of Keep Britain Tidy's annual GreatBritishSpringClean

It was great to work alongside so many local litter pickin' heroes including Merseyside Youth Association, and local councillors Barbara Murray, Daniel Barrington and Laura Robertson-Collins, to help create cleaner, litter-free communities across the UK. A HUGE thanks to everyone who got involved!

Check out some of our favourite snaps from the day.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.