Yum! Brands: KFC U.K. & Ireland Team Up for the GreatBritishSpringClean: Joining Community and Local Leaders in a Nationwide Litter-Picking Effort

Recently, KFC team members, community groups and local government representatives joined forces to tackle the UK's litter problem, as part of Keep Britain Tidy's annual GreatBritishSpringClean

It was great to work alongside so many local litter pickin' heroes including Merseyside Youth Association, and local councillors Barbara Murray, Daniel Barrington and Laura Robertson-Collins, to help create cleaner, litter-free communities across the UK. A HUGE thanks to everyone who got involved!

Check out some of our favourite snaps from the day.

