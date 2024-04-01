Yum! Brands: KFC U.K. & Ireland Team Up for the GreatBritishSpringClean: Joining Community and Local Leaders in a Nationwide Litter-Picking Effort

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Originally published by KFC UK & Ireland on LinkedIn
Recently, KFC team members, community groups and local government representatives joined forces to tackle the UK's litter problem, as part of Keep Britain Tidy's annual GreatBritishSpringClean
It was great to work alongside so many local litter pickin' heroes including Merseyside Youth Association, and local councillors Barbara Murray, Daniel Barrington and Laura Robertson-Collins, to help create cleaner, litter-free communities across the UK. A HUGE thanks to everyone who got involved!
Check out some of our favourite snaps from the day.
