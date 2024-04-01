AEG's LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Deliver Nearly a Million Miles to Electric Vehicle Drivers Through Chargers Operated by Volta

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Since December 2019, AEG's LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park have delivered more than 954,000 miles to electric vehicle (EV) drivers that have used Volta's EV charging stations at the stadium.

Volta Charging, LLC ("Volta"), which was acquired by Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US ("Shell") in 2023, operates 12 charging stations at Dignity Health Sports Park, which offer guests convenient recharging as they enjoy events at the venue. The stations were installed as part of the LA Galaxy's Protect the Pitch program, which continues to lead the industry in stadium sustainability and clean energy efforts.

"Volta's innovative EV charging network has been instrumental in helping us meet the rising demand for electric vehicles at our venue. These mileage metrics are a testament to our collaboration with Volta, and our dedication to enhancing the guest experience as we continue delivering fans with alternative transportation solutions," said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager, Dignity Health Sports Park.

Volta constructs and operates an EV charging network that offers drivers a simple and reliable EV charging experience. Volta leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to predict the number of stations and charging speeds needed to match customer visit times, helping to maximize convenience for EV drivers and elevate the overall guest experience.

Volta's EV chargers also feature eye-catching media screens that can help reach and influence guests as they pass by. AEG's LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park utilize these digital communications to promote upcoming events and shows, supporting ticket sales in the process.

About Dignity Health Sports Park

Dignity Health Sports Park features an 8,000-seat tennis stadium; a 27,000-seat stadium for soccer, football and other athletic competitions and outdoor concerts; a 2,000-seat facility for track & field and a 2,450-seat indoor Velodrome - the VELO Sports Center - for track cycling. Dignity Health Sports Park is home to Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy, the five-time MLS Cup Champions. Dignity Health Sports Park is also home to the United States Tennis Association's (USTA) High-Performance Training Center, and the national team training headquarters for the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF). For additional information, please visit http://www.dignityhealthsportspark.com.

Volta's charging stations outside of Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

