Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Wieder 300%? - Auf welche Aktie die Börsencommunity auch nach Ostern setzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
28.03.24
21:55 Uhr
355,40 Euro
-0,40
-0,11 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
355,20356,6028.03.
355,20356,2028.03.
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2024 | 16:50
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Home Depot Foundation Kicks Off National Volunteer Month With Nationwide Service Projects

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

For more than 30 years, Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, has been making a difference in local communities thanks to dedicated Home Depot associates who give their time off to serve others and address the needs of their individual cities.

In honor of National Volunteer Month, Team Depot is giving back to local communities throughout April by partnering with national and local nonprofits across the country to complete service projects. In more than a dozen cities, The Home Depot Foundation is teaming up with Rebuilding Together affiliates to address accessibility needs for veterans and other community members.

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has partnered with more than 10,000 nonprofit organizations, with Team Depot donating nearly 2 million hours of sweat equity to serve veterans, respond to natural disasters and address the immediate needs within its neighborhoods.

Visit HomeDepotFoundation.org to learn more.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.