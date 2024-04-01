Asset Marketing Services, LLC: AMS Has Been Selected as the Official Distributor for The Fairmont Collection Reserve+, an Extraordinary Hoard of Vintage Gold Coins Over a Century Old

Total Sellout Expected, Generating Millions in Revenue

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Asset Marketing Services (AMS), one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces The Fairmont Collection Reserve+, a special subset of The Fairmont Collection - which is an immense hoard of U.S. vintage gold coins. The Reserve+ set has been meticulously curated to include only the highest-quality gold coins with the greatest luster and exceptional beauty.

Specializing in high-quality collectibles since 1984, AMS is devoted to seeking out unique numismatic collectibles to respond to consumers' demand.

Each of the $5 and $10 Gold Liberty coins here is authenticated, graded and encapsulated by PCGS, one of the leading third-party coin grading services in the world, and features a coveted + designation - which means it has exceptional eye appeal and ranks in the top 30% of quality within the grade. For these sets and singles, that means grades of Mint State-62+ to Mint State-63+, with each coin exuding a look of luster, golden freshness, and outstanding eye appeal.

These exceptional coins come encased in museum-quality slabs, proudly displaying a gold foil label that signifies their inclusion in The Fairmont Collection Reserve+.

Both denominations feature Lady Liberty, wearing her hair in a tight bun with a few curls along her neck, a vision of freedom. She wears a coronet on her head inscribed with the word Liberty. The reverse features a proud bald eagle with wings spread and a stars-and-stripes shield on its breast.

Millions of gold coins were melted during the Gold Recall of 1933 that resulted from an executive order signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt aimed at helping an economy that was still foundering following the Great Depression. As a result, millions of gold coins were melted, so nobody knows how many of these $5 Gold Liberty and $10 Gold Liberty coins still exist today.

"I'm extremely excited we are able to offer these quality vintage gold coins that have been well preserved for well over a century from The Fairmont Collection Reserve+. It is a testament to what AMS does best: distributing world-class precious metal coins into the U.S. market. Given the legacy of these historic U.S. gold coins, along with their quality and scarcity, we expect a complete sellout, generating millions of dollars in revenue," said Ted Smetana, Chief Commercial Officer Merchandising at AMS.

AMS has worldwide exclusivity on all the gold coins from The Fairmont Collection Reserve+.

To learn more and see what is available, visit www.govmint.com/reserveplus.

About Asset Marketing Services

Since 1984, AMS has provided collectors, history buffs and others with the finest numismatic and collectible coin products ranging from modern U.S. Mint releases to ancient coins dating back more than 2,000 years.

