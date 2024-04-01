XTec Incorporated, With Their Partner IDEMIA Public Security, Secures $50+ Million Blanket Purchase Agreement From General Services Administration

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / XTec Incorporated, a leading provider of secure identity and access management solutions, with its strategic partner IDEMIA Public Security, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the General Services Administration (GSA) to supply Personal Identity Verification (PIV) cardstock and personalization services. The 12-month BPA that includes three Option Years, an estimated value of over $50 Million, is a testament to XTec and IDEMIA's expertise and commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to government agencies.

Under the terms of the agreement, XTec will provide IDEMIA Smartcards to the GSA for issuance, personalization services, system support and troubleshooting, and implementation of new standards for PIV, through the USAccess shared service, a key component of the government's efforts to enhance security and efficiency in credentialing and identity management.

"We are honored to have been selected by the General Services Administration for this significant award, and we are delighted to partner with IDEMIA to deliver innovative solutions that meet the stringent requirements of government agencies," said Kevin Kozlowski, Executive Vice President at XTec Incorporated.

"IDEMIA is proud to have provided our best-in-class smart Personal Identity Verification (PIV) and Common Access Card (CAC) cards for more than 15 years," said IDEMIA Public Security North America CEO, Donnie Scott. "We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with XTec on this opportunity and continue providing security-enhancing technology to the federal government."

The partnership between XTec and IDEMIA combines XTec's expertise in identity and access management with IDEMIA's world-class Smartcard technology, ensuring that government agencies receive the highest quality solutions to meet their security needs. XTec and IDEMIA have a long-standing history of jointly delivering high-quality, reliable solutions to government and commercial clients alike. The companies' commitment to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction has positioned them as leaders in the industry.

For more information about XTec Incorporated and its comprehensive suite of identity and access management solutions, please visit www.xtec.com or contact:

Bill Cohen, Executive Director, Business Development

703-547-3524

bcohen@xtec.com

For more information about IDEMIA Public Security and its biometric-based solutions, please visit www.idemia.com or contact:

Genevieve de Vera, Director of Communications

(978) 808-7047

genevieve.devera@us.idemia.com

About XTec Incorporated

XTec Incorporated is a leading provider of secure identity and access management solutions for government agencies and commercial organizations. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, XTec delivers cutting-edge technologies that enable organizations to protect their most valuable assets and streamline their operations, including phishing-resistant multifactor authentication (MFA) solutions required to meet new mandates and a key part of a zero-trust architecture (ZTA).

About IDEMIA Public Security

IDEMIA Public Security, a division of IDEMIA Group, is the premium provider of convenient and trusted biometric-based solutions, transforming public and private organizations across the globe. Its industry-enabled and client-specific solutions draw upon decades of expertise in biometrics and cryptography to revolutionize the fields of public security and identity, travel and transport, and access control. Built on privacy and trust, its market-leading iris, fingerprint and facial recognition solutions top independent benchmarking for accuracy, fairness and scalability. These exacting standards enable its clients to build safer, fairer societies where people can live, interact, and move about freely. Its best-in-class solutions also make it the partner of choice for leading integrators, technology providers, OEMs, and specialized partners.

Contact Information

Tom Murphy

Sr. Director Operations

tmurphy@xtec.com

703-655-9282

SOURCE: XTec Incorporated

