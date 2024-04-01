Kentucky Counseling Center Acquires Flourish Psychotherapy and Rebrands It as Counseling Now

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Kentucky Counseling Center (KCC), a leading mental health provider in Kentucky, announced the acquisition of Flourish Psychotherapy, a prominent mental health company based in Ohio, with offices in Cincinnati and Columbus. Following the acquisition, Flourish Psychotherapy will rebrand as Counseling Now, reflecting the expanded scope of services and locations.

Under the leadership of Founder Matt Grammer, LPCC-S, Counseling Now will expand access to mental health care in Ohio by offering services to Medicaid recipients and adding psychiatry to its menu. This strategic move aims to enhance the quality of care and accessibility for clients in Ohio. Counseling Now will accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most major insurance plans.

"We are excited to welcome Flourish Psychotherapy to the team," said Brittany Mellick, President of Kentucky Counseling Center. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide exceptional mental health care to individuals across the region. By joining forces, we can leverage our collective expertise and resources to better serve our communities."

Kentucky Counseling Center has consistently demonstrated its commitment to growth and innovation, earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies multiple times. With the addition of Flourish Psychotherapy, KCC further solidifies its position as a leader in the mental health industry.

The partnership between Kentucky Counseling Center and Flourish Psychotherapy brings the combined entity to five locations across Kentucky and Ohio, with a network of 170 providers, and over 200 team members.

"We really couldn't be happier about the opportunity to support the Flourish team. This is a big step for our company and will give us the chance to scale services throughout Ohio faster. We offer something special at our group and believe that if you can put clinicians first, clients will receive the best care," said Grammer. "Clients and clinicians will immediately notice the impact of the partnership. Clinicians will receive free continuing education and improved employment options. Ohio clients will gain access to psychiatry services and be able to use more insurance options like Medicaid," he added.

Counseling Now is committed to upholding the same standards of excellence and compassionate care that clients have come to expect from both Kentucky Counseling Center and Flourish Psychotherapy, with a shared belief that all communities deserve affordable access to mental health care whenever they want it.

"I can't wait to see how Counseling Now expands in Ohio, and I'm excited about the additional support they can provide the group," said Laurie Sharp-Page, previous owner of Flourish Psychotherapy.

For more information about Counseling Now and its services, or to view employment options, visit counselingnow.com.

