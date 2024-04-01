LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Altior Healthcare, a national provider of residential mental health treatment programs geared toward adolescents and young adults, continues solidifying its position as a leader in the industry with its remarkable expansion of two additional in-network contracts.

ALTIOR HEALTHCARE

ALTIOR HEALTHCARE NOW ACCEPTING CARELON AND ANTHEM AT ADOLESCENT RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT LOCATIONS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE AND MAINE

Today, Altior Healthcare proudly announces that its programs, Ridge Maine and Ridge New Hampshire, under the Altior umbrella, have partnered with Carelon and Anthem to provide in-network coverage for patients and families. Boston-based Carelon Behavioral Health, formerly known as Beacon Health Options, offers behavioral healthcare management to approximately 45 million people in the United States. Other in-network providers at these locations include Aetna, Magellan, and Optum.

Ridge Residential Treatment Center in New Hampshire and Maine offers a specialized residential treatment program for teens requiring stabilization, therapeutic assessment, and enhanced support. The program is centered on a stabilizing environment that prepares teenagers for a happier and more productive life beyond the program and treatment. Now Anthem and Carelon behavioral health providers, Ridge RTC hopes to broaden its reach with this new expanded access.

"Increasing access to quality mental health services to serve our families and patients is one of our top priorities," said Ken Kosza, CEO of Altior Healthcare. "Providing mental health treatment grounded in compassion, trust, safety, and integrity is our main mission, and this expansion of insurance options will pave the way for more families to access treatment."

The Altior system includes 4 distinct, Joint Commission-accredited residential mental health programs, including a specialized treatment program for US Veterans. With over 15 locations across five states: California, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, and Texas, Altior currently employs over 450 dedicated professionals. The organization works tirelessly to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health, save lives, and provide healing and relief for all individuals and families it serves.

Those interested in learning more about Ridge Residential Treatment Center, or have questions for our Carelon or Anthem mental health providers, can visit https://theridgertc.com for more information. Reach Altior Healthcare at 310-304-0015 to speak to a compassionate expert and learn more about our mental health treatment programs.

Contact Information

Randy Clunan

Chief Marketing Officer

310-304-0015

