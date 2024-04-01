Chastaine Jones, Premier California Law Firm Specializing in Criminal Defense, Announces Relocation of Main Office to New Location in Roseville

GOLD RIVER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Chastaine Jones, a distinguished law firm specializing in criminal defense, proudly announces the relocation of its main office from Gold River to Roseville on Monday, April 1, 2024.









The new office, strategically located in the heart of Roseville, represents Chastaine Jones' dedication to enhancing collaboration and accessibility for clients and staff. With cutting-edge facilities and a prime location, the firm is poised to continue providing exceptional legal services while embracing opportunities for further expansion and innovation in criminal defense. The Gold River location will remain open to ensure accessibility to clients across a broad geographic area.

"Transitioning our headquarters to Roseville is a culmination of years of planning for Chastaine Jones," said Martin Jones, the firm's senior attorney, and owner. Mr. Jones states that the relocation process would be seamless and uninterrupted.

As Chastaine Jones enters this new phase, the firm remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional legal solutions and surpassing client expectations in criminal defense matters.

