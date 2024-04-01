Anzeige
01.04.2024
Chastaine Jones, Premier California Law Firm Specializing in Criminal Defense, Announces Relocation of Main Office to New Location in Roseville

GOLD RIVER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Chastaine Jones, a distinguished law firm specializing in criminal defense, proudly announces the relocation of its main office from Gold River to Roseville on Monday, April 1, 2024.



The new office, strategically located in the heart of Roseville, represents Chastaine Jones' dedication to enhancing collaboration and accessibility for clients and staff. With cutting-edge facilities and a prime location, the firm is poised to continue providing exceptional legal services while embracing opportunities for further expansion and innovation in criminal defense. The Gold River location will remain open to ensure accessibility to clients across a broad geographic area.

"Transitioning our headquarters to Roseville is a culmination of years of planning for Chastaine Jones," said Martin Jones, the firm's senior attorney, and owner. Mr. Jones states that the relocation process would be seamless and uninterrupted.

As Chastaine Jones enters this new phase, the firm remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional legal solutions and surpassing client expectations in criminal defense matters.

For more information about Chastaine, please visit https://www.chastainejones.com or call (916) 932-7150.

Contact Information

Nate Callen
PR Manager
nate@marketingsix.com
402-309-3243

SOURCE: Chastaine Jones

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
