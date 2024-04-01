Anzeige
Montag, 01.04.2024
CORRECTION: BM Technologies to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings and Host Webcast

This press release corrects the date of the earnings release and call to April 3, 2024

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) (the "Company"), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, will host a live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings on Wednesday April 3, 2024 at 5:00pm ET.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 4Q23 Webcast Link as well as on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Jim Dullinger, Chief Financial Officer
BM Technologies, Inc.
jdullinger@bmtx.com

Media Inquiries:
Brigit Hennaman
Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.
212-805-3005
Bhennaman@rubensteinpr.com

SOURCE: BM Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

