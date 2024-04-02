

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 1.6 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 666.240 trillion yen.



That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 2.5 percent and down from the upwardly revised 2.4 percent gain in February (originally 2.1 percent).



Banknotes in circulation were down 0.8 percent on year, while coins in circulation sank 1.8 percent. Current account balances added an annual 2.2 percent, including a 2.5 percent increase in reserve balances.



The seasonally adjusted monetary base rose 3.6 percent.



