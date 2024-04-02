Cladtek: C LADTEK GROUP: Building A Sustainability Future - 20 Years of Additive Innovation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cladtek, the largest supplier of weld overlay Corrosion Resistant Alloy (CRA) globally and a leading supplier of CRA Mechanically Lined Pipe (MLP) for the oil and gas industry operating in Batam, Indonesia held its 20th anniversary celebration. The event was attended 1200 participants from, Cladtek founder Paul Montague, Cladtek Group CEO Lee Wilson, along with invited business partners and local government representatives in Batam, as well as Cladtek employees. The events were also attended virtually via zoom by all 2300 employees of Cladtek's production facilities in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and Rio De J a n e i ro Factory, Brazil.

The central theme of this 20th-anniversary celebration was "Building A Sustainable Future - 20 Years of Innovative Additions," highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability in product development.

Cladtek uses Corrosion-Resistant Alloy (CRA) to manufacture mechanically lined pipe and weld overlay (Cladding) solutions specifically for the energy industry. Cladtek consistently emphasizes the importance of green and clean energy with minimal environmental impact and is actively working on energy transition projects including Geothermal, and Carbon Capture Utilization Storage (CCUS).

"As many countries commit to achieving carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions by 2050, Cladtek stands firmly behind this sustainability endeavor, advocating for collaborative efforts to foster green innovation, and cleaner energy solutions worldwide," stated Lee Wilson, CEO of Cladtek Group.

Celebrating its 20th year, Cladtek remains steadfast in its commitment to making a meaningful contribution to the energy transition. According to Lee Wilson, two decades of operational experience have equipped Cladtek with high standards and extensive additive manufacturing and equipment maintenance expertise which can be used right across the changing energy mix.

"Our experience in the Oil & Gas sector with CRA Products means that we can participate in the changing energy mix in two ways. One is cleaner Oil & Gas production, by using CRA lined pipe (MLP) to capture and sequester Carbon emissions, and secondly by adapting traditional Oil & Gas product solutions for the Geothermal sector, such as Mechanically CRA Lined Tubulars (MLT). This technology, meeting global standards, has gained credibility with major companies like Aramco, Petrobas, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and BP.

Global expansion, with facilities in Brazil and Saudi Arabia, aligns with Cladtek's focus on serving over 95% of its products to the international market. While globally oriented, the company remains rooted in Indonesia, striving to meet Domestic Component Level requirements and actively supporting local content development initiatives.

Our commitment to fostering an environmentally friendly ecosystem and will help consolidate our position Cladtek as the leading producer and supplier of Corrosion-Resistant Alloy (CRA) solutions worldwide. We are very proud that this is being achieved by exporting Indonesian talent, technology and products from our home in Batam" exclaimed Lee Wilson.

More information Cladtek: https://cladtek.com/

