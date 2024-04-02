Publicity Office of Jiangxia District, Wuhan City: Russia SMEs delegation visits Wuhan's Jiangxia District for economic, trade cooperation

WUHAN, China, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28, an exchange activity between some small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from Russia and the Jiangxia District of Wuhan City in central China's Hubei Province was held to promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation and seek win-win development, according to the Publicity Office of Jiangxia District, Wuhan City.

"Jiangxia District is accelerating the development of a modern industrial system led by sci-tech innovation, promoting mutual promotion of the technology and the industry with cost control as the core, and creating a business environment that reduces costs, nurtures innovation and talents, and facilitates the growth of SMEs," said Shu Guichuan, head of the district.

"You are sincerely welcome to choose Jiangxia for further development, and share new growth opportunities with us and gain new achievements together," Shu added.

Alexander Kalinin, president of All-Russian Non-Governmental Organization of Small and Medium Business (OPORA Russia), introduced the development of SMEs in Russia.

In his opinion, Jiangxia is very advanced in the development of automobile, new materials, high-tech and other industries.

He looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties by further enhancing communication and coordination with Jiangxia through this activity, deepening exchanges and cooperation, and promoting bilateral economic and trade cooperation to a new level.

At the exchange activity, key leading enterprises in automotive and spare parts, health, new energy, rail transit, intelligent manufacturing industry and other industries in the region are present to exchange for business cooperation opportunities with the Russian SMEs delegation.

Sixteen Chinese and Russian companies signed a letter of intent to cooperate, opening a new chapter of cooperation and exchanges.

The entrepreneur representatives of OPORA Russia also visited local enterprises like Cornex New Energy and Jinpan Technology to carry out economic and trade cooperation negotiations on the import and export of products in the fields of new energy equipment, auto parts, medical care and health.

