IRIS Software Group Appoints Neel Lee Chauhan as Chief Product Officer

Previous Google and ADP executive tapped to drive strategic product direction, innovation and customer satisfaction worldwide

LONDON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global software provider of accounting, edtech and HCM solutions, today announced the appointment of Neel Lee Chauhan as Chief Product Officer.

In his role at IRIS, Chauhan will be responsible for the strategic direction and management of IRIS' broad, global portfolio of >100 products and business-critical solutions. He will work closely with the engineering, product, and commercial teams to execute a product roadmap that is well-aligned with evolving market and customer needs.

"With continued expansion across markets and geographies, accelerated by significant UK and U.S. investments in recent months, all of us at IRIS are dedicated to delivering best in class essential solutions to support our customers' mission-critical business operations worldwide," said Elona Mortimer-Zhika, CEO of IRIS Software Group. "In this new expansion chapter, we are delighted to add Neel's exceptional and market-relevant expertise to our globally expanding executive team. He brings palpable energy to the room with a clear and deep love of technology and a passionate focus on innovation. With his appointment, we are well-positioned to drive product excellence through both our build and acquisition strategies."

Neel brings more than 25 years of experience driving strategic digital transformations at PE-backed and public software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. He has a proven track record of success scaling large, complex business units in the technology and human capital technology sectors. Most recently, Neel served as GM and VP of Product Management for Credit Processing at Fiserv and Chief Product Officer at ADP's Small Business Solutions business unit. Earlier in his career, Neel held leadership positions at Google including Head of Online Advertiser Services for Google Ads and Head of Sales Strategy and Operations for Google Commerce. In this role, Neel helped scale Google AdWords' online services platforms to more than one million advertisers.

"Over its 46-year history, inspired by a clear vision to deliver smarter solutions to HR, accountancy, payroll, and education organizations of all sizes, IRIS has established an excellent foundation for future growth," said Neel Lee Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at IRIS Software Group. "I'm looking forward to working closely with our dynamic product, engineering and marketing teams to deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide."

Neel has a proven track record of leadership, product management and innovation, owning three patents related to payroll, accounting and credit applications. Neel holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Toronto Metropolitan University, a Master of Science from the London School of Economics, and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Neel Chauhan will split his time between New Jersey, USA, and London, England, reporting directly to IRIS' CEO, Elona Mortimer-Zhika.

About IRIS Americas

IRIS Americas is part of IRIS Software Group. IRIS works with thousands of CPA firms including 54 of the top 100 CPA firms in the US and its payroll solutions for over 150,000 SMEs and 1m employees across the US and Canada. IRIS has over 100,000 UK and international customers, with 80% having a tenure of five or more years. Its brands include IRIS Star Practice Management, IRIS FMP, IRIS Innervision, IRIS Practice Engine, Doc.It, PSI Payroll, AccountantsWorld, MyPay, and Conarc.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and services, and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. IRIS handles $18 billion of payroll payments annually in US and Canada. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® in UK, Ireland, India, Canada and USA and recognised as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality in 2023.

IRIS is also recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

To see how IRIS helps organisations get things right first time, every time, visit www.iris.co.uk, www.irisglobal.com or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

