Fidelity Special Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the Company is in a closed period in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 29 February 2024 and will end when the results are announced.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347