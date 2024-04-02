Fidelity Special Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02
Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
The Company wishes to notify the market that the Company is in a closed period in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 29 February 2024 and will end when the results are announced.
The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347