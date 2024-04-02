

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.0729 against the euro, a 6-day high of 151.80 against the yen and a 5-day high of 0.9065 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0743, 151.63 and 0.9041, respectively.



Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged up to 1.2541 and 1.3584 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2550 and 1.3569, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the euro, 153.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the franc, 1.24 against the pound and 1.37 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken