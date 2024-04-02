DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 28 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.606 GBP1.376 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.600 GBP1.370 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.603590 GBP1.371812

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,697,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 21 1.604 XDUB 10:41:53 00069399231TRLO0 70 1.604 XDUB 10:41:53 00069399232TRLO0 954 1.604 XDUB 10:41:53 00069399233TRLO0 4306 1.606 XDUB 11:29:51 00069400527TRLO0 7547 1.606 XDUB 11:45:43 00069400899TRLO0 3003 1.600 XDUB 12:39:50 00069402244TRLO0 5244 1.600 XDUB 12:39:50 00069402245TRLO0 7003 1.604 XDUB 13:54:54 00069404422TRLO0 7741 1.604 XDUB 14:18:02 00069405130TRLO0 5000 1.604 XDUB 14:25:02 00069405504TRLO0 7650 1.602 XDUB 14:47:24 00069406736TRLO0 4000 1.604 XDUB 15:32:24 00069409194TRLO0 1511 1.604 XDUB 15:32:24 00069409195TRLO0 2836 1.604 XDUB 15:52:24 00069410187TRLO0 2976 1.604 XDUB 15:52:24 00069410188TRLO0 138 1.604 XDUB 15:52:24 00069410189TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1604 137.60 0 08:12:10 00069395428TRLO0 10 137.20 0 10:02:50 00069398237TRLO0 8000 137.20 0 10:02:50 00069398236TRLO0 1883 137.20 0 11:29:51 00069400526TRLO0 6000 137.20 0 11:29:51 00069400525TRLO0 961 137.00 0 14:22:33 00069405439TRLO0 2000 137.00 0 14:22:33 00069405438TRLO0 4000 137.00 0 14:22:33 00069405437TRLO0 6252 137.20 0 14:33:10 00069405908TRLO0 2000 137.20 0 14:33:10 00069405907TRLO0 3523 137.20 0 15:52:25 00069410192TRLO0 3767 137.20 0 15:52:25 00069410191TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 312693 EQS News ID: 1870319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870319&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)