Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
02.04.24
08:15 Uhr
1,528 Euro
-0,064
-4,02 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5861,63008:32
Dow Jones News
02.04.2024 | 08:31
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
02 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 28 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.606     GBP1.376 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.600     GBP1.370 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.603590    GBP1.371812

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,697,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
21        1.604         XDUB      10:41:53      00069399231TRLO0 
70        1.604         XDUB      10:41:53      00069399232TRLO0 
954       1.604         XDUB      10:41:53      00069399233TRLO0 
4306       1.606         XDUB      11:29:51      00069400527TRLO0 
7547       1.606         XDUB      11:45:43      00069400899TRLO0 
3003       1.600         XDUB      12:39:50      00069402244TRLO0 
5244       1.600         XDUB      12:39:50      00069402245TRLO0 
7003       1.604         XDUB      13:54:54      00069404422TRLO0 
7741       1.604         XDUB      14:18:02      00069405130TRLO0 
5000       1.604         XDUB      14:25:02      00069405504TRLO0 
7650       1.602         XDUB      14:47:24      00069406736TRLO0 
4000       1.604         XDUB      15:32:24      00069409194TRLO0 
1511       1.604         XDUB      15:32:24      00069409195TRLO0 
2836       1.604         XDUB      15:52:24      00069410187TRLO0 
2976       1.604         XDUB      15:52:24      00069410188TRLO0 
138       1.604         XDUB      15:52:24      00069410189TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1604       137.60        0       08:12:10      00069395428TRLO0 
10        137.20        0       10:02:50      00069398237TRLO0 
8000       137.20        0       10:02:50      00069398236TRLO0 
1883       137.20        0       11:29:51      00069400526TRLO0 
6000       137.20        0       11:29:51      00069400525TRLO0 
961       137.00        0       14:22:33      00069405439TRLO0 
2000       137.00        0       14:22:33      00069405438TRLO0 
4000       137.00        0       14:22:33      00069405437TRLO0 
6252       137.20        0       14:33:10      00069405908TRLO0 
2000       137.20        0       14:33:10      00069405907TRLO0 
3523       137.20        0       15:52:25      00069410192TRLO0 
3767       137.20        0       15:52:25      00069410191TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  312693 
EQS News ID:  1870319 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870319&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.