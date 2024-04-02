

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Tuesday said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for datopotamab deruxtecan, jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, to treat breast cancer.



A decision from the regulator is expected during the first quarter of 2025.



The BLA is based on results from the TROPION-Breast01 Phase III trial in which datopotamab deruxtecan showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement for the dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), and overall survival (OS) compared to chemotherapy in patients with breast cancer.



An additional BLA for datopotamab deruxtecan is under review in the US for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



