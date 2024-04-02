Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
02.04.24
08:13 Uhr
1,950 Euro
-0,015
-0,76 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
02.04.2024 | 08:53
102 Leser
OL GROUPE's corporate name changes to EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

OL GROUPE's corporate name changes

to EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Lyon, April 2, 2024


At the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of December 11, 2023 (resolution no. 41), shareholders approved the proposed change in OL Groupe's corporate name, which was to take place before March 31, 2024..

As a result, the name and mnemonic of the share listed on Euronext Paris will henceforth be as follows:

- Share name: Eagle Football Group (replacing OL Groupe)

- ISIN code: FR0010428771 (unchanged)

- Mnemonic code: EFG (replacing OLG)

Olympique Lyonnais, the football club owned by Eagle Football Group, retains its historic name.

Please note: during the transition period, the two corporate names, OL Groupe and Eagle Football Group, may coexist on certain websites or platforms.





Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJlqZ8ZmZ2bJy55vk52Xm5eWbWxlyGmYbGSaxWObk8eYnWqUnG9ob5TLZnFlnWlp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84843-240402-cp-changement-denomination-olg-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
