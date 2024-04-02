OL GROUPE's corporate name changes

to EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Lyon, April 2, 2024



At the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of December 11, 2023 (resolution no. 41), shareholders approved the proposed change in OL Groupe's corporate name, which was to take place before March 31, 2024..

As a result, the name and mnemonic of the share listed on Euronext Paris will henceforth be as follows:

- Share name: Eagle Football Group (replacing OL Groupe)

- ISIN code: FR0010428771 (unchanged)

- Mnemonic code: EFG (replacing OLG)

Olympique Lyonnais, the football club owned by Eagle Football Group, retains its historic name.

Please note: during the transition period, the two corporate names, OL Groupe and Eagle Football Group, may coexist on certain websites or platforms.









Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

