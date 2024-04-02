DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 233.7731 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31189824 CODE: MEUS LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUS LN Sequence No.: 312914 EQS News ID: 1871043 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

