Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (U13G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.4906 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1629415 CODE: U13G LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN Sequence No.: 312985 EQS News ID: 1871187 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 02, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)