Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 March 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 26,580,263 Ordinary shares, and 4,541,536 shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company was 22,038,727 as at 31 March 2024.

The above figure (22,038,727) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.