The following financial information is for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Year ended Year ended 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 $'000 $'000 Gross Revenue 22,510 24,796 Mine production costs 19,328 19,987 Care and maintenance 1,022 964 Depreciation and amortization 1,077 1,298 Loss from mining operations 1,083 2,547 General and administrative costs 5,816 6,145 Non-cash compensation costs 1,141 3,811 Loss before the under noted items (5,874) (7,409) Interest expense 4,305 3,863 Financing fees 739 742 Gain on valuation of embedded derivative liabilities (432) (521) Gain on valuation of warrant liabilities (1,227) (293) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (489) 2,934 Tax provision 67 356 Net loss for the year (8,837) (14,490) Income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.04) $ (0.07) Income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.04) $ (0.07) Dividends - - Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (11,698) (3,750) Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (17,492) (22,755) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 43,371 33,400

The following financial information is as at December 31, 2023 and 2022:

31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 $'000 $'000 Cash 22,019 8,442 Total assets 235,334 192,845 Long-term debt 130,067 89,480 Shareholders' equity 48,508 39,750 Other Outstanding shares ('000) 233,889 215,980 Weighted average outstanding shares ('000) Basic 224,869 213,144 Fully diluted 224,869 213,144 Closing share price $ 0.54 $ 0.68

Mr. Lewis Black, President and CEO stated: "While our Panasqueira mine in Portugal consistently provides a positive EBITDA from mining operations, Almonty continues to clean up its balance sheet by converting over $9 million of long-term debt as well as pushing out the maturity dates of over $48 million of debt to late 2025 and beyond.

The Company is in an exciting phase right now with the build-out of our Sangdong Mine being in full swing towards completion of construction, with drawdowns on our KfW US$75.1 million loan facility being received on time and as planned and with the 7th drawdown about to be called imminently.

The remarkable construction progress achieved throughout 2023 marks a significant milestone for the Almonty Korea Tungsten Project. With the successful arrival of over 90% of the required machinery and equipment, the project is steadily taking shape.

The cornerstone of Plant Construction serves as a testament to our commitment to excellence and reinforces our dedication to meeting project milestones on schedule. We are resolute in upholding the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental responsibility, ensuring that every aspect of the project is executed with utmost care and precision. As our 3 years of pilot plant testing both in Portugal and Korea have shown us, we fully expect to hit the ground running in regard to processing. Additionally, mine development for phase one will be completed by September 2024 and we will then move without interruption into phase two of our mine development for our increased throughput. We already have inventory of ore on surface which has been generated by the mine development and our approach means that as the plant is commissioned, we have full access to ore tonnage and grades as contemplated by our mine plan. This level of feed consistency is an important element in minimizing ramp up time.

We remain focused on achieving our goals, and with the collective effort and commitment, we are confident in realizing the full potential of the Almonty Korea Tungsten Project. Together, we will create a lasting legacy and set new benchmarks in the industry with the ongoing support and partnership to continue this journey towards excellence".

About Almonty

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty's activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty's profile at www.sedar.com.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS financial measures by providing further understanding of Almonty's results of operations from management's perspective. Almonty's definitions of non-GAAP measures used in this press release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of Almonty's financial information reported under IFRS. Almonty uses non-GAAP financial measures, including "EBITDA", to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions, and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Almonty defines "EBITDA from mining operations" as gross revenue less mine production costs.

Almonty believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. Almonty's management also uses non-GAAP financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period.

